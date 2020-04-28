North Dakota Reports 49 New COVID-19 Cases

Cass County's case count has reached 472.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–North Dakota is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The counties reporting new cases include Cass County with 41, Grand Forks County with 3, Mountrail County with 1, Stark County with 3 and Stutsman County with 1.

Zero new deaths were reported since Monday.

The North Dakota Department of Health reports 991 total positive cases, 25 current hospitalizations, 409 people recovered and 19 deaths.