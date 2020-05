Kick’n Up Kountry Moved From This June To June 2021

Replacement tickets and camping tickets are being sent out

KARLSTAD, Minn. — COVID-19 takes out another big music festival.

Kick’n Up Kountry in Karlstad, Minnesota is pushing its June country festival to June 2021.

They will be bringing back the same acts they had booked for this year including Dwight Yoakam, Chase Rice, Blackhawk and many others.

