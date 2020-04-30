Public Masses to Resume in Fargo Diocese May 4

Masses will continue to be livestreamed.

FARGO, N.D.–Public Masses in the Diocese of Fargo will resume on May 4 with restrictions in place.

Public Mass was initially suspended on March 17 due to COVID-19.

Masses have since been livestreamed on the Fargo Diocese website and will continue to be livestreamed for those who are sick or vulnerable and cannot attend.

Anyone looking to attend Mass must comply with the following directives:

Practice good hygiene by washing hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or using an alcohol based hand sanitizer

Wear cloth face coverings to protect you and others. Children under the age of two are not required to wear a face covering

Church goers should remain six feet apart no only in pews, but in all spaces within the church complex

Congregational singing and choirs are not allowed

Holy Communion will only be received in the hand

A livestream of the Masses can be found here.