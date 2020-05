Happy Harry’s RibFest Cancels 2020 Festival

The festival was scheduled June 3-6.

FARGO, N.D.–Happy Harry’s RibFest has been canceled.

The festival was scheduled June 3-6 at the Fargodome and would have marked the 25th year of the event.

Event organizers determined it was in the best interest and safety of the 50,000 event attendees to cancel the festival.

The 25th annual event milestone will be celebrated at next year’s festival on June 9-12, 2021.