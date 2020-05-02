46 New COVID-19 Cases In North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND — The North Dakota Department of Health conducted 2,022 test for COVID-19 resulting in 46 new cases.

Of the latest results, 30 came from Cass County with the next highest total coming from Ward County with 4. North Dakota now has 1,153 reported cases.

An additional death came from Cass County, a man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions. There a now 24 total deaths, 5 more are currently hospitalized for 32 overall.

Recovery numbers surpassed 5oo with 28 new recoveries for 510 overall.