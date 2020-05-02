Drive Up Testing Set For Sunday In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health and the North Dakota National Guard will host two outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing events in Fargo.

Testing will take place on Sunday, May 3 from noon – 4:30 p.m. and on Monday, May 4 from 1 – 5:30 p.m. Testing will take place in the west parking lot of The Fargodome and will be available for close contacts of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and for essential workers.

A close contact is anyone who has had a known exposure to a positive COVID-19 case in the past 14 days. Close contacts are strongly encouraged to take part, as this is a priority testing group.

Essential workers include those who have continued to work through the pandemic, such as food service, healthcare and law enforcement. Those from either group are invited to take part in the testing at any time.

The role of Fargo Cass Public Health in this testing event is to assist in securing a location and to provide public information

There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed. Those participating in testing must be at least 12 years old