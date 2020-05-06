Moorhead Artist Hopes To Create Smiles With Chalk Art

MOORHEAD, Minn. — At the Moorhead Hornbacher’s cars are speeding by, train horns are blowing and people are walking quickly in and out of the store.

But off on the side a Moorhead Woman is taking things a little slower one stroke at a time.

“Working on a chalk art piece my goal is to do 10 in Moorhead and this is my fourth piece, Owner Of Riverzen Art Kim Jore said.

And in her bag is a rainbow wheel of chalk.

Jore is bringing a little Disney magic by recreating the spaghetti scene from Lady & The Tramp.

It’s in honor of grocery stores and their employees who are working around the clock to help provide for people during COVID-19.

“I thought a great way to get out in the community and bring joy to people who are out doing their thing is do my art and it helps me and everybody else,” Kim Jore said.

She says she found herself doing more street chalk work after business Riverzen was closed because of the virus.

The artwork takes upwards of four to five hours to complete, she says what helps make the job easier is a good pair of kneepads and listening to some music.

She says as long as the sun keeps shining and she’s going to be doing everything in her power to bring more light into people’s lives.

“Every piece that I do I’m in love with as I’m doing it so I can’t say I have a favorite because I love everything I do,” Kim Jore said.