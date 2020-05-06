Six New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in North Dakota

All six individuals had underlying health conditions.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports six more deaths related to COVID-19 since Tuesday.

Five of the Six deaths are from Cass County and the sixth is from Grand Forks County.

The youngest death is a man in his 50s and the oldest is a woman in her 100s.

All six individuals had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department also reports 57 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The counties reporting new cases include Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Mountrail, Ransom and Sargent Counties.

North Dakota’s total COVID-19 numbers have reached 1,323 total positive cases, 32 current hospitalizations, 582 people recovered and 31 deaths.