15 Counties Report New COVID-19 Cases in North Dakota

2,235 individuals were tested since Wednesday.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 49 new COVID-19 cases from 15 different counties on Thursday.

The counties reporting new cases include Benson, Cass, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Pembina, Pierce, Ramsey, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Stark, Traill, Walsh, Ward and Williams Counties.

Cass County reports the most new cases with 23, while Williams County reports the second most with five.

2,235 individuals were tested since Wednesday. 2,187 of the tests were negative.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers have reached 1,371 total positive tests, 35 people currently hospitalized, 601 people recovered and 31 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

40,867 – Total Tested (+2,235 individuals from yesterday)

39,496 – Total Negative (+2,187 individuals from yesterday)

1,371 – Total Positive (+49 individuals from yesterday)

Please note that after investigation it was determined that a previously reported case from Mountrail County was from out of state.

2.1% – Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests

102 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

35 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

601 – Total Recovered (+19 individuals from yesterday)

31 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY