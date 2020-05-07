Walz releases five point plan to protect long-term care facilities from Covid-19

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz unveils a plan to provide more support to Minnesota’s long-term care facilities.

About 80 percent of the state’s coronavirus deaths have come from them.

It will expand testing for residents and workers, work with health systems to create strike teams to conduct on site testing and follow ups and get facilities PPE. It will also ensure adequate testing levels using the Covid-19 fund and activating the National Guard to help.

Walz says before the coronavirus pandemic many facilities were finding it hard to have a full staff of personal care assistants.

“It shouldn’t surprise us now when this is super dangerous, doesn’t pay people a lot of money that they’re nervous about it. So, I do think it’s going to take us figuring this out. The good news is, right now as we speak, the Legislature is talking about what they can do on the Covid-19 fund,” Walz explained.

Chair of the Senate Family Care and Aging Committee, Republican Karin Housley of St. Mary’s Point says “I am encouraged to see many of my suggestions are included in the governor’s plan.”