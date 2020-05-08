Man Accidentally Starts Car on Fire While Smoking Meth

FARGO, N.D.–A man has been arrested after admitting to smoking methamphetamine while driving and accidentally starting his car on fire on Thursday.

The Fargo Police Department responded to Fiechtner Drive and Westrac Drive at approximately 9:40 p.m. for reports of a vehicle on fire in the road.

When officers arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, but no one was inside.

The officers received a call from deputies at the Cass County Jail stating a man was pounding on the door claiming to be high on methamphetamine and his car was on fire.

The deputies detained 38-year-old Garrick Lee Martin until the officers arrived.

Martin told the officers he wasn’t sure if him smoking a cigarette or the methamphetamine started the fire, but once the fire started he left the car in the road and ran.

Martin was medically cleared by a local hospital before being arrested for reckless endangerment.