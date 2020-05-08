Moorhead High School Students to Pre-Record Graduation Ceremony

A livestream of the ceremony will be held on June 7 at 2 p.m.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead High School announced its plan for the Class of 2020’s graduation ceremony.

Throughout the month of May, graduating students will be pre-recorded walking across the stage in groups of ten or less. The recordings will be then be produced into a virtual ceremony for families and the community to watch.

Superintendent Brandon Lunak says, “The class of 2020 deserves to be celebrated. While we are not allowed to do a live ceremony due to state guidance, we want to give our students the experience of walking across the stage while distance learning is still is session.”

