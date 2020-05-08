NDSU offers digital materials for 2020 graduates

FARGO, N.D. – NDSU curbs the disappointment of the postponed Commencement Ceremony for 2020 spring graduates.

Due to COVID-19, NDSU’s graduation will be pushed back until December.

That doesn’t mean the university is content to let their hundreds of student pass the date without a chance to celebrate. Until May 16th, NDSU will be rolling out digital celebration materials so that while students wait for commencement, they can hold private celebrations and show Bison pride.

“It takes some time to get over that initial feeling of not being able to have that ceremony as you expected but ndsu has done a really fabulous job of still making it feel like a celebration,” Student Commencement Speaker Matthew Friedmann said.