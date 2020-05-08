Social Distancing: Small & Large Victories

This will give you some hope heading into the weekend.

They’re celebrating courageous COVID-19 survivors at Eventide in Fargo. That clip was Bernice crossing the finish line in the road to recovery.

She’s joined by Marlene and Vicki who celebrated their own recovery. It is so inspiring to see these brave ladies make a full recovery! Their spirit can help us all as we get through this pandemic.

Those are huge victories, recovering from COVID-19 when you’re high risk.

You gotta make sure and count your victories during this pandemic, no matter how small they may be. They’re little confidence boosters that help remind you that life is continuing, even though everything is weird right now. And when those little victories help someone you care about, all the better.

This is my small victory this morning. My girlfriend has been working from home for the last six weeks, but the old chair she’s been using at her makeshift desk-slash kitchen table is falling apart. It was making her back hurt. The chair had to go.



So we ordered a box full of chair parts that I got the pleasure of putting together.

After 40 minutes, a little bit of sweat and a little more muscle than I was expecting…voila!

I’m pretty happy with it. I’m not much of a master builder, so this was a bit outside my comfort zone. But my girlfriend loves it! And she can be a lot more comfortable working from home. That’s the real win. Hurray for small victories!

Let us know how you’re navigating the world of social distancing. We’d love to hear about your adventures!

Message me on Facebook and Twitter.