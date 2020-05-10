Multiple Departments Respond to Henning Fire
HENNING, MN (KFGO)- A garage and home were a total loss after a fire in Henning Saturday.
The fire was reported around 6:30 at 601 Douglas ave.
The Henning Fire Department arrived to find a garage fully engulfed and a nearby business and home on fire.
Responders were able to evacuate everyone safely with no injuries but a family dog was lost.
The business saw minor damages.
Crews from Deer Creek, Ottertail and Vining fire departments assisted at the scene.