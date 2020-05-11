Local Letter Carriers Host Virtual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

The food drive is currently accepting donations

FARGO, N.D.–Local mail carriers are hosting a virtual food drive to benefit Great Plains Food Bank, Emergency Food Pantry and Dorothy Day Food Pantry.

Each year the National Association of Letter Carriers hosts the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the largest single-day food drive in the United States. The event was postponed this year due to COVID-19.

Local letter carriers decided to host their own Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive as a way to offset the loss in food donations.

The donations collected through the virtual drive will be distributed based on the donor’s zip code.

The food drive is currently accepting donations. You can donate here.