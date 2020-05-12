Creating a legal will can be done safely from home

Many people are considering drawing up a will because of concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic

FARGO, N.D. — Concern over the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many to consider looking at creating a will.

Kylie Oversen at Schneider Law Firm in Fargo says the first step is consulting with an attorney and that many law firms will offer free consultations when it comes to wills.

It is not necessary to wait until the pandemic is over to get one done as much of the process can be completed from home.

“Some of the wills and trusts I have done here we have set up the forms and the process so that most of it can be done over the phone or through mail or email to make it as safe as possible to get these documents done because we know it is important,” said Oversen.