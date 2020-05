One Dead After Shooting In North Fargo

FARGO, ND – One person is dead following a shooting in north Fargo.

Police say the shooting happened at around 7:45 this morning in the 2500-block of Broadway near the Northport Shopping Center.

At least one person has been detained.