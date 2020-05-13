Gov. Walz allows MN retail businesses to reopen Monday with restrictions

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz announces Minnesota’s stay-at-home order will expire on Sunday and retail businesses will be able to open with restrictions on Monday May 18th.

The new Stay Safe MN order allows retail stores and malls to open if they have a social distancing plan and operate at 50% capacity. The Department of Employment and Economic Development estimates 37,000 more workers will be able to return to work in the next several weeks.

Additional information can be found by clicking here.

Walz encourages Minnesotans to stay close to home and allowing gatherings of family and friends to 10 or fewer.

The Governor is directing his cabinet to have similar guidance on how to reopen bars, restaurants, barbershops and salons beginning June 1st. This will coincide with a significant increase in testing and contact tracing.

“This is not the time for sudden movements. We are not flipping a switch and going back to normal all at once. We are slowly moving a dial and introducing more interaction between people over time. As we take cautious steps forward, it is more important than ever that we protect those most at risk, support workers, and all do our part to slow the spread of the virus,” Walz said.