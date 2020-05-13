LIVE: Bike Safety Awareness Month

Coronavirus isn't the only risk out there.

We’ve been spending a lot of our mental efforts on staying safe from picking up the coronavirus when we go out into the world.

Now, Fargo police are reminding us not to turn our backs on traffic safety dangers, too.

May is bike safety, motorcycle safety and traffic safety awareness month.

Good timing, because the message coincides with the return of warmer weather in our region.

Police say it’s important for drivers to keep your eyes peeled for bikes at intersections, particularly for kids’ bikes.

They’re short, so they can be tough for drivers to see.

Fargo Police Public Information Officer Jessica Schindeldecker Zoomed in live to talk with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker about why bikes can be hidden in plain sight, and where you should be on special alert this spring.