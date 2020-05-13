North Dakota Reports 76 New COVID-19 Cases and 2 Deaths

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 76 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Wednesday.

The counties reporting new cases include Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Morton, and Walsh Counties.

Cass County also reports two woman in their 90s with underlying health conditions have passed away due to complications with COVID-19.

North Dakota’s totals have reached 1,647 positive cases, 37 current hospitalizations, 969 people recovered and 40 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

48,945 – Total Tested (+1,113 individuals from yesterday)

47,298 – Total Negative (+1,037 individuals from yesterday)

1,647 – Total Positive (+76 individuals from yesterday)

6.8% – Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests

127 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

37 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

969 – Total Recovered (+92 individuals from yesterday)

40 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY