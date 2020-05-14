Cass And Grand Forks Counties Still Hotspots For COVID-19

83% of Active Cases Are In Those Two North Dakota Counties

BISMARCK, N.D. — Eighty-three percent of all COVID-19 active cases in North Dakota are in Cass and Grand Forks counties.

The state has 665 active cases.

Gov. Doug Burgum says there have been a couple of small outbreaks at manufacturing centers in Fargo, although he didn’t specify which companies are impacted.

Long-term care centers are still a hotspot for COVID-19.

Burgum says testing at all of those centers will be done for a second and even third time, a process known as serial testing.

He says there are plans for 1,000 tests a day in Cass County.

“Fargo or Grand Forks where say we got 20 or 20 to 23 out of 10,000 people that have a case then you might say that sounds like a lot cause my chances are higher but again relative to the rest of the nation and relative to outbreaks that is a) quite low and b) those people aren’t just randomly out and about. If they are positive and we’ve identified them then they are being isolated,” said Burgum.

He just returned from a trip to the White House on Wednesday to meet with President Donald Trump.

He says in addition to COVID-19 response and recovery, they had a chance to talk about challenges facing the ag and oil industries in the state.