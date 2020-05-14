North Dakota Reports 67 New COVID-19 Cases, 57 in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 67 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The counties reporting new cases include Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Mountrail, Richland and Williams Counties.

Cass County reports the most cases with 57 and Grand Forks County the second most with 6.

The NDDoH says a previously reported positive case from Cass County was a duplicate and a previously reported case from Morton County was confirmed to be from out of state, reducing the total number of positive cases by two.

North Dakota’s totals have reached 1,712 positive cases, 38 current hospitalizations, 1,007 people recovered and 40 deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

50,311 – Total Tested (+1,366 individuals from yesterday)

48,599 – Total Negative (+1,301 individuals from yesterday)

1,712 – Total Positive (+67 individuals from yesterday)

4.9% – Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests

129 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

38 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

1,007 – Total Recovered (+38 individuals from yesterday)

40 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY