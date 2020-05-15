Ada-Borup Band Teacher And Students Puts Together Graduation Song For Seniors

Tuttle says he and his 27 students worked together over multiple days practicing and sending in video digitally to help craft a graduation song for the class of 2020.

ADA, Minn. — As the school year nears it’s close for seniors Ada-Borup, the school’s band director who’s seen two decades worth of seniors walk through his doors wanted to make sure this class wouldn’t be forgotten.

“So my take was to take these performances, these videos they uploaded putting them together so in a way we can kind of be together again,” Band Director for Ada-Borup High School, Richard Tuttle said.

He says this project means a lot to both him and his students who he says he misses seeing on school days.

“I have students 5-12 in Band so I start them and see them finish as a senior so you’re watching them grow and develop and so that’s really what’s rewarding,” Tuttle said.

He says while working the video, it brought back fun memories with his students.

He says once the video was finally finished.

It was a whirlwind of emotions of both joy and sadness.

“That’s what is so difficult about it is I realized how much I missed and I imagine when they were doing their performance is how much they missed each other,” Tuttle said.

Link To Full Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heG6Lh-q2D0