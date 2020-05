Maroon 5 Reschedules 2020 Tour

All tickets will be honored once the new dates are announced.

FARGO, N.D.–Maroon 5 is rescheduling their upcoming 2020 tour.

The band was scheduled to perform at the Fargodome on August 8 and the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on August 9.

All dates between May 30 and September 17 will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.

All tickets will be honored once the new dates are announced.

For more ticket information, visit livenation.com or maroon5.com.