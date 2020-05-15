North Dakota Reports 52 New COVID-19 Cases and 2 Deaths

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 52 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Friday.

The counties reporting new cases include Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Morton, Rolette and Stutsman Counties.

Cass County reports the most cases with 43 and Grand Forks County the second most with 3.

A man in his 40s from Grand Forks County and a man in his 90s from Cass County died. Both men had underlying health conditions.

The NDDoH says three previously reported positive cases from Cass County were determined to be from out of state.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 1,761 positive cases, 35 current hospitalizations, 1,071 people recovered and 42 deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

60,492 – Total Number of Tests Completed* ( +2,310 total tests from yesterday) NEW!

51,715 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,404 unique individuals from yesterday)

49,954 – Total Negative (+1,355 unique individuals from yesterday)

1,761 – Total Positive (+52 unique individuals from yesterday)

3.7% – Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests

130 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

35 – Currently Hospitalized (-3 individuals from yesterday)

1,071 – Total Recovered (+64 individuals from yesterday)

42 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY