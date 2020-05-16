Valley Vintage Car Club And Fix It Forward Team Up For ‘Vintage Care Cruise’

They wanted to lift the spirits of those unable to leave their homes due to COVID-19

FARGO-MOORHEAD — Over a hundred people attended the drive with their vintage cars and paraded through the facilities around town.

Fix it Forward owner Matthew Carlson says this was a simple gesture to try and bring a smile to the residents’ faces.

“It’s exciting because all these people have these cool cars and it’s fun to have cool cars but to be able to do something meaningful with it, and brighten up somebody’s day. And I think these people want their days to brighten,” says Carlson.

The parade stopped at Fargo’s Elim Care, Bethany Retirement Living and Edgewood Assisted Living.