Flyover Planned Monday To Honor Essential Workers in Fargo & Grand Forks

MINOT, N.D. — Minot Air Force Base is performing a flyover to support essential workers on Monday, May 18.

They will head to Fargo from Bismarck and should be over Sanford Medical Center around 2:15 p.m.

The plane will then flyover Altru in Grand Forks around 2:30 before heading back to Minot.

Minnesota National Guard and Air Force Reserve conducted flyovers across the state of Minnesota last week to honor all of those fighting COVID-19.