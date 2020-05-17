Local fitness facility brings its workouts outdoors to promote physical distancing

FARGO, N.D. — A fitness facility in downtown Fargo is finding safe ways to provide workouts for those who want them.

Fly Fitness decided to bring its cycling studio outdoors for the day to promote physical distancing.

Nineteen bikes were placed in Roberts Alley.

Fly hosted two classes, which included a live performance by DJ Pretty Ricky and prizes for those participating.

Studio Director Michelle Cody says it’s possible more of these events will be coming our way.

“You just have to start thinking outside the box. Like, what are we going to do? How are we going to bring people back in who want to workout again? And we had so many people who loved to cycle, and we just felt like this was a really safe way to do it,” she says.

Fly also led online workouts during the shutdown.

The studio reopened its doors May 4th.