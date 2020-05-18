Minnesota retailers can reopen, not all at Moorhead Center Mall are ready

According to Gov. Tim Walz's guidelines, shops can operate at 50 percent capacity and must have safety plans in place

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Corinne Stefanson’s boutique, The Classic, in Moorhead Center Mall has been closed for the past two months.

“We’ve had downs and ups, but nothing like this,” she says.

On the first day Minnesota retailers are allowed to reopen, Stefanson’s ready to get back to business — although still not sure exactly what to expect.

“I didn’t put any expectations, so I wouldn’t be disappointed.”

Perhaps the first glimmer of hope is her first customer of the day, who’s been a loyal shopper at The Classic for years.

“I know I can come in and Corinne will just say, ‘Hey, look at this,’ and I know it’s something I’m going to love,” says Carolyn Dostert of Buffalo, North Dakota.

Stefanson has implemented safety measures like disinfecting her store frequently, wearing a face mask and steaming all items that customers try on.

Even so, she says the state of her business will depend heavily on foot traffic.

“If people are still really leary of coming shopping, then I’m not going to be here if the stores are empty. I will close.”

While some shop owners are eager to get back to business, those at Moorhead Drug say it’s still too early to go back to the way things were.

“We don’t want to open until we feel perfectly safe because if our staff go down and are unable to work, then it poses a problem for the customers and ourselves,” says Moorhead Drug Manager Wanda Foley.

Although the drug store has technically remained open through the pandemic, the front door has remained locked to limit exposure, and customers with prescriptions are encouraged to utilize the delivery service.

Foley says she doesn’t believe it’s time to go back to business as usual.

“I personally feel that it’s a little bit early because the cases have still been climbing, but we’ll see what the next few weeks bring.”

Stefanson says, “Everybody’s trying to figure out what they’re going to do.”

The Classic is operating under limited hours and providing a 20 percent discount all week to encourage customers back in.