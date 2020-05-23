Gov. Tim Walz loosens restrictions on places of worship in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn — Gov. Tim Walz and the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis reach an agreement to allow places of worship to open at 25% capacity in Minnesota.

They must adhere to physical distancing and public health guidelines.

The executive order, signed by Walz Saturday, goes into effect Wednesday, May 27th.

Under the order, places of worship can operate at 25% capacity, require a minimum of 6 feet of distance between households and allows for a maximum of 250 people.