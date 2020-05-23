Man arrested after fleeing from traffic stop in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — 29-year-old Reed Allen Middleton of Grand Forks was taken into custody after fleeing from a traffic stop Friday evening.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle that fled a traffic stop within Grand Forks city limits at around 6:40 p.m.

Deputies found the vehicle traveling west on Grand Forks County Road 4 and attempted to stop it. The vehicle continued toward the City of Emerado, where the Emerado Police Department successfully deployed spike strips just east of Emerado, North Dakota.

The pursuit continued southeast on gravel and minimum maintenance roads, into Traill County.

It came to a stop in the 1300 block of 155th Ave NE, about 7 miles west of Buxton, North Dakota.

Middleton was cited with: Misdemeanor Fleeing, Felony Reckless Endangerment and Misdemeanor Driving Under Revocation.

Deputies say he was the only person in the vehicle.