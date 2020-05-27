Arrest Made After Stand-off in Fargo Overnight

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A fire and a several hour stand-off between Fargo police and a man holed up in his third floor apartment at 1618 East Gateway Circle early Wednesday led to his arrest.

Officers were called to the scene around midnight on a report of a disturbance.

The man inside, was alone and yelling and threatening police and others according to Sgt. Travis Moser who said it appeared the man had mental health issues.

Officers attempted to talk the man out for about 90 minutes but he refused and then started “destroying” the apartment.

Police backed off and waited outside for a half hour, hoping the man would calm down.

Moser says the man then started the apartment unit on fire.

An officer outside could see flames inside and the hallway filled with smoke so police forced their way in as firefighters were called to put out the fire.

The man had already barricaded himself in a bathroom and refused to give up.

Police used a pepper ball gun and pepper spray but the man still refused to surrender.

Moser says after another half hour, the man started ripping the sheet rock off the bathroom walls in an attempt to get into a neighbors apartment.

At that point, police broke down the door and took the man into custody.

Matthew Griffin, 27, was taken to the hospital to be checked for exposure to the pepper spray before being booked into jail on a charge of endangerment by fire.

Several officers were also exposed to the pepper spray vapor but were not hurt.

Damage to apartment is estimated at several thousand dollars.