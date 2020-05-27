COVID-19 Takes Out The 2020 Potato Days Festival

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — There will be no mashed potato wrestling in Barnesville this summer.

The annual Potato Days Festival set for late August has been canceled.

The organizers say the decision was difficult, but necessary because of COVID-19 concerns.

They say Potato Days will return for its 30th anniversary celebration in 2021.

The event typically attracts more than 22,000 people each year.