LIVE: Long-Term Care Center Task Force

The coronavirus ravaged the centers. Now loneliness is doing its part.

North Dakota task force leaders are looking for your help crafting a strategy to help families get back together with their loved ones in long-term care facilities across the state.

Nursing homes and other facilities across the country have been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

That prompted Governor Doug Burgum to close long-term care facilities off to visitors on April 6th in hopes of stopping the spread of the deadly virus among residents and staff.

Now, task force officials are working to create new visitation guidelines for families.

The North Dakota Long Term Care Association’s Reuniting Families and Residents Task Force met for the first time this week, armed with recommendations from health officials and from families, among others.

Chris Larson is the chair of the NDLTCA’s Reuniting Families task force. He’s been seeking comment online for several weeks now.

He joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker via Zoom to talk about the input he’s getting from families with loved ones in long-term care all across the state, and when we may start to see a plan for safely reuniting residents with families.

https://www.ndltca.org/