Four people shot, including two officers, in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A woman is dead and two officers and a male are hurt after gunshots rang out at a Grand Forks apartment Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at 2627 South 17th Street.

Grand Forks Police Lt. Derik Zimmel says officers were service a warrant around 2:30 and a male started shooting at them.

A female died from the gunfire and a Grand Forks Police Officer and a Grand Forks County Deputy were hurt. The officers and the male were taken to Altru Hospital.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of the 2600 block of South 17th Street.

We have a crew at the scene and will update you with the latest information once we receive it online and on KVRR Local News at 6:00 and 9:00.