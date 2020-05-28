14-year-old boy drowns in Sheyenne River

WEST FARGO, N.D.–A 14-year-old boy has died after being pulled from the Sheyenne River in West Fargo.

The West Fargo Fire Department reported to Goldenwood Drive at 13th Avenue NW at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

When the fire and police departments arrived at the scene, bystanders were already pulling the boy from the water.

FM Ambulance transported the boy to a local hospital. He died early Thursday morning.

The West Fargo Police Department is investigating the incident.