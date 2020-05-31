Minnesota has 14 More COVID-19 Deaths, North Dakota has One

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Minnesota, North Dakota & South Dakota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota has 14 more deaths from COVID-19 as state health officials report another 664 cases.

Two of those deaths are in Clay County: a person in their 70’s and one in their 90’s.

The total number of positive cases is nearing 25,000.

This map shows the positive case count by county.

848 of the 1,040 deaths were people who lived in assisted living or long-term care facilities.

—-

North Dakota has one new COVID-19 death: a Cass County man in his 90’s with underlying health conditions.

The death toll is now at 61 in the state.

Out of the 23 new cases, Cass has 20 of them.

Thirty-six people are being treated in hospitals while nearly 2,000 have recovered.

—–

South Dakota has 33 new cases of COVID-19 but the death toll remains at 62.

Eighty-six people are being treated for the virus in hospitals in the state.

More than 3,800 people have recovered.