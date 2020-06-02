Twin Cities law enforcement briefed on possible Obama, Pence visits this week

The Secret Service is briefing local law enforcement about possible visits to the Twin Cities this week by former President Barack Obama and Vice President Mike Pence.

Obama would be attending Thursday’s memorial for George Floyd. Pence would be visiting Friday.

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 9 Investigator Tom Lyden they are concerned a Pence visit could further inflame and motivate rioters in the Twin Cities.