Department of Health warns Minnesotans about COVID-19 contact tracing text scam

ST. PAUL, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Commerce and Minnesota Department of Health are warning the public about text scams related to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Contact tracing is used to slow the spread of the virus by contacting infected individuals to determine who may have been exposed. Those individuals are then contacted and told to watch for symptoms and self-isolate.

Officials say scammers have been impersonating public health workers by sending texts to people claiming someone they had contact with tested positive for the virus. The text includes a link that directs victims to a website that tricks them into providing sensitive information such as their Social Security number, bank information, passwords or medical information.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said health officials will only text someone after contacting them by phone first. She recommends deleting COVID-19 contact tracing texts if you have not received a phone call first.

You can report a scam to the Federal Trade Commission here.