Grand Forks protest remains peaceful

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A protest in downtown Grand Forks on Thursday afternoon concluded peacefully.

The Grand Forks Police Department worked with protest organizers and the City of Grand Forks to provide traffic barriers and safety for the protesters.

The protest started at the Central High School parking ramp and went to the Greenway. Police say the group of protesters split in two when they returned to the parking ramp.

The split was unanticipated and Grand Forks Police sent out a cautionary social media post asking people to avoid the downtown area.

The protesters eventually joined back with the original group and police say they dispersed peacefully.

Following the event, Grand Forks Police released a statement saying, “We thank you for showing the world that an important message can be delivered in a peaceful manner!”