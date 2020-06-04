Pet Connection: Meet Ruby

Ruby Joins Us From The Humane Shelter Of The Lakes In Detroit Lakes

We’ve got a shelter joining us for the very first time again this week for Pet Connection, and they’ve brought a fun-loving pup who really wants someone to love.

She has been at the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes for more than a year already, so she needs a home now.

Meet Ruby.

Ruby came to the Humane Society last May. She’s a 7 1/2-year-old Pit Bull mix.

She didn’t get along with the other dogs in her home. But she is a sweet girl who wants to be by your side. She does get along with some other dogs, mostly male dogs.

She loves being a lap dog, goes gaga over toys and is a big fan of car rides and walks with her leash

She does get frightened by loud noises. She does best in a safe room when there’s a ruckus.

She would do best in a home with older children or no children.

Find our more information about Ruby and other dogs at the Humane Society of the Lakes by clicking here.

Also, we’ve got some hope for our friends Jane and Daisy.

They joined us last week from the Uffda Animal Shelter in Cando, North Dakota.

They’re a bonded pair who would love a home with a lot of space where they could roam together.

And they might get just that. Uffda tells us a family from Wyoming is coming up to meet them next Saturday. If it all goes well, the pooch pair will move to their huge Wyoming ranch.

We wish them luck!