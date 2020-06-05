Cass County Courthouse and Annex will close at NOON

CASS COUNTY, N.D. – The Cass County Courthouse and Annex will close at NOON.

As Cass County officials plan and prepare for the One Fargo Celebration event this afternoon, all indications continue to show that it will be a positive, empowering, community-minded event.

However, if something unexpected happens it will be much easier for appropriate law enforcement and emergency personnel to respond if our Cass County workforce has exited the area.

Services will be available again on Monday, June 8 at 8:00 a.m.