OneFargo Event is underway, crowd is listening to speakers

Large crowd has come out to Island Park for the OneFargo celebration. The group will NOT be protesting. They will be remembering George Floyd and engaging in discussion about what can be done to create change in the F-M community. pic.twitter.com/1mcXfr0UXF — Kathryn Gallo (@kathryntgallo) June 5, 2020

FARGO, ND — A large crowd has come out to Island Park for the OneFargo celebration.

The group will NOT be protesting.

They will be remembering George Floyd and engaging in discussion about what can be done to create change in the F-M community.

We have multiple crews at Island Park and in Downtown Fargo.

We’ll have updates on kvrr.com, the KVRR Facebook page and tonight on KVRR Local News at 6:00p & 9:00p.