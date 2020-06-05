Organizers Come Early For OneFargo Celebration

They say it’s about creating unity in the community and starting a dialogue.

FARGO, N.D. –At Island Park all you can hear is a cool breeze and people moving tons of food.

As volunteers and organizers are working together to help set up the Fargo One Celebration.

“We are watching the perimeter making sure nothing happens and making sure everyone is safe and people are welcome to come with a positive,” One Fargo Organizer Ritchell Avoh said.

Organizers also have masks and donated food and water to give out during the celebration.

They say it’s about creating unity in the community and starting a dialogue.

“I think there has been enough bad stuff that has happened I think making people feel better at this time is the biggest thing could happen” Rob Karsky from Valley City said.

He says he hopes that gatherings like FargoOne can start a trend across the nation.

“I think the one that happened on Sunday afternoon in Fargo was good, I know one in Sioux Falls that went really well so that’s what needs to get the press is the good gatherings, Karsky said.

Organizers no matter your walk of life this celebration is about bringing people together

“I want people to take away self reflection and how you can contribute a positive light into our community,” Avoh said.