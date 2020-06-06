Children’s Garden at Northern Plains Botanical Garden Looking For Volunteers To Help In Renovation

Volunteers are also being asked to social distance while they work at the garden

FARGO, N.D.- The children’s Garden at the Northern Plains Botanical Garden is slowly but surely getting a much needed renovation.

The garden includes an alphabet and sensory garden, and a kid’s activity zone for kids all ages.

“It was all weed and it was horribly overgrown, so this has been a three year project trying to get all this stuff and we keep looking for volunteers. We want to do more,” says Lu Warner, a volunteer.

The organizers are in need of more hands to get this project completed faster.

They welcome anyone willing to take some hours out of their day to come and help out.

“It’s difficult. And there are a lot of the old time guys that come everyday and work out here, so you can come out for an hour, you can come for half an hour, we’d love to have, you know, you learn something everyday out here,” she says.

The Botanic Garden, like many other businesses in the F-M area has been impacted by COVID-19.

“The company that was going to come in and do all this. We couldn’t afford that. It was like, three times what we can do it for, so we just took the time to do it,” Warner says.

Organizers say that even if you can’t volunteer just showing up and supporting local organizations is enough.

“You can stroll through here at your own leisure. There’s all kinds of gardens all the way down to the 28th ave. So, you can just go through all the gardens as you want to do it. If you have friends or something over, it’s a good way to get out and see what Fargo has to offer. There’s a lot more than people even know,” she adds.

The next dates to volunteer at the Northern Plains Botanical Garden are available on their Facebook Page.