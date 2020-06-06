Woman Says Cat Call Led To Assault That Killed Her Boyfriend

33-Year-Old Richard Stephen Died Thursday After Assault

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead woman says a fatal attack outside her apartment building started over a cat call.

She talked to KVRR’s Adam Ladwig. She tells him she doesn’t know how she’ll cope with the fact that the man she loves is gone.

Jessica Meier says, “It feels like a nightmare because I cannot believe he’s not with me anymore.”

Meier says her and her boyfriend Richard Stephen were heading to her apartment on the 1600 block of 20th Street S. in Moorhead when some people catcalled her around 11:30 Wednesday night.

She says she told them to leave her alone.

Then, she says two men and a woman attacked them.

Meier adds, “I have no idea who these people are. And he didn’t either.”

Jessica says they made it to her apartment and cleaned up after the attack. She posted a video to Facebook recounting what happened. Then, she says she called police about 20 minutes later.

She says, “By the time the cops came he was already lifeless.”

First Responders took Richard to the hospital. He died from his injuries Thursday morning.

Meier says, “I don’t wanna believe he’s gone.”

Meier says they were together for about six months.

She adds, “He was amazing. He was a good guy.”

A GoFundMe for Richard says he came to America as a child to escape Civil War in Uganda. Meier says he would send money back to Africa for his Niece to use for college.

Meier says, “He had one of the biggest hearts.”

Now, Meier is with family in Roseau, where she says she’s still in shock.

She adds, “I loved him, and I’m not gonna be able to get over this, him being gone.”

Police say they have persons of interest in the death of Stephen.

No arrests have been announced.

The BCA is part of the investigation and has helped with crime scene analysis

Click here to go to the Gofundme page set up for Stephen’s funeral expenses.