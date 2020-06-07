5 Hurt, 1 Seriously, in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Osakis

OSAKIS, Minn. — A Long Prairie, Minnesota man is flown to a hospital after a crash on I-94 at the Osakis interchange.

71-year-old Joseph Slabaugh was in the back seat of one of the vehicles and had to be cut out by Osakis Fire Department.

The driver, 38-year-old Nancy Taft of Browerville, had stopped while attempting to exit the interstate.

Her vehicle was hit by a pickup towing a trailer and going about 60 miles per hour.

Taft and another passenger and two people in the pickup were taken to a hospital and their injuries are not believed to be serious or life threatening.

Slabaugh’s condition is currently unknown.