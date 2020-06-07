Moorhead High School Honors 2020 Graduates Through Online Graduation

Nearly 400 students graduated

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Following Minnesota’s COVID-19 guidelines, Moorhead High School went online for its commencement. Each band member at home, playing the traditional Pomp and Circumstance.

Coming in one at a time to limit crowd sizes, these graduates say it’s an all around different experience.

“Kylie and I will remember the class because of the unique playout of our seniors but also because of the unique qualities of our class,” Valedictorian Jordan Nichols said.

Students at the pre-recorded livestream, spoke about the challenge this final year of schooling has been but also how these obstacles can become a learning lesson for success.

“All of this has led up to this moment where we will spread our wings and fly let all of our advice and our education we have learned and guide each and everyone of our futures to achieve great things. The sky’s the limit,” Valedictorian Kai Holm said.

This class of graduates had a very different style of commencement than from those across the river.

Both Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools’ students and parents held in-person ceremonies.

“At the start of the year, online schooling would have never crossed my mind much less a virtual graduation. Many of us pictured what our graduation may be like, walking across the stage, shaking hands and leaving with our friends and family cheering us on,” Valedictorian Christian Thingvold said.

Students say although they can’t be together one last time, being online together is the next best thing.

“The truth is, it wasn’t simple but there is no getting around it. I guess we just have to trust Kelly Clarkson when she says whatever kills you makes you stronger. It sounds cheesy but it’s true,” Graduating Senior Molly Hauf said.

And even though these students weren’t in the traditional gym as they move onto next chapter, they still were surround by their families who helped them along the way.