Great Plains Food Bank to distribute food boxes in Moorhead on Thursday

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Great Plains Food Bank is distributing USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes in Moorhead on Thursday.

The food boxes will be distributed in the parking lot of the Probstfield Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There are no income requirements in order to receive the food boxes.

Anyone interested can begin lining up an hour before the start of distribution.

Great Plains Food Bank will distribute food boxes in Moorhead again on June 25.